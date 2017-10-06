Images released of Wakefield burglary suspect

Police have issued these images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with a burglary at a property in Horbury.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who can identify the man or has any information about a burglary on Westfield Road on September 1.

The offence took place between 8.20am and 4.30pm after suspects broke in and stole items including a mobile phone and cash.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts of Wakefield District CID, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing into this offence and we would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with what took place.

“Anyone who can identify this man or who has information about the offence should contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170404063.”