Images released of suspect after girl, 11, was sexually assaulted in Leeds

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl in Leeds have released images of the suspect.

Police said the victim was at a bus stop in Commercial Street, Rothwell, when the sexual assault happened on January 12.

A man approached the girl and wished her happy new year, before putting his hands on her cheeks and kissing her on the lips.

CCTV images of a man police are trying to trace have been issued today (Wednesday).

The suspect is described as being aged 60 to 70, white but tanned, short, and of medium build.

He was wearing a light brown coat with a rip down the side. He smelled strongly of cigarettes.

Detective Sergeant Ash Roberts, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3273 Paul Brindle at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170018141 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.