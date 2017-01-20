Images of suspects after taxi driver was robbed in Leeds city centre

Detectives investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Leeds city centre have released CCTV images of potential suspects.

The robbery happened on Albion Street, when two men pushed down the taxi driver's window and held the driver while stealing cash.

The car was parked at the time of the incident, which happened on December 11 between 1.10am and 1.30am.

And police have today released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "We are keen to identify these two males and speak to them. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything or anyone with any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kennerley at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160731427, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.