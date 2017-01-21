Images of suspect who carried out 'frightening' attack on man in Leeds after he used cash machine

Detectives investigating a "frightening" attack on a man in Leeds after he used the a cash machine have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, told officers he had seen a man loitering near a cash machine close to Butcher Hill after he withdrew money.

And after using the machine at around midnight, the suspect later confronted him at Norman Towers, Spen Lane, West Park, and demanded cash.

Following a struggle, the victim suffered a wound to his back that required stitches after the attack on December 14.

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the attempted robbery last month.

PC Alana Scott, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and his injuries could easily have been more serious.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who recognises the male shown in the image which was taken outside the Best One store in Butcher Hill. Although it is not a clear facial picture, I believe he will be local to the area and someone may recognise him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2129 Scott at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160736892 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.