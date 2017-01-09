Images capturing the essence of Leeds life

They spend their days on the look-out for the eye-catching images that capture the essence of life in Leeds and wider Yorkshire.

And now Yorkshire Evening Post staff photographers James Hardisty and Simon Hulme have had their work recognised in one of the country’s most prestigious competitions.

The West Indian Carnival, Chapeltown, Leeds.29th August 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The pair, who between them have decades of experience working in Yorkshire, have been shortlisted in the regional photographer of the year category of the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.

Both are previous winners at the awards, but it is the first time the YEP and The Yorkshire Post have had two photographers nominated in the same category.

Gerard Binks, Yorkshire Evening Post image editor, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have two of our staff photographers shortlisted in the same category of the ‘creme de la creme’ of photographc awards. It shows the outstanding quality of images produced by our staff photographers every day.”

The UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards recognise outstanding photography from the world of news, royalty, sport, business, fashion and entertainment. The annual awards event will take place in London at the Honourable Artillery Company Headquarters on March 27.

Date:21st July 2015. Picture James Hardisty, (JH1009/64p) Behind the scenes in preparing Afternoon Tea at Betty's Craft Bakery, Plumpton Park, Harrogate. Pictured Sam Hartley, Confectionery Team Leader infront of a selection of miniature cakes, Grand Cru chocolate Raspberry Square, Fresh Berry Meringue, Miniature Battenberg, Orange Religieuse, Strawberry Macaroon, and Chocolate & Praline Slice.

Ian Day, assistant editor of The Yorkshire Post, who led the judging panel, described the regional beat as one of “the hardest in the business”.

He said: “These photographers demonstrated their creative talent to bring routine ‘bread and butter’ diary jobs to life and engage with their loyal readers.”

Describing the 11 categories, he said ‘’In 20 years time, imagine being an A-Level history student and coming face to face with the question - ‘Please explain 2016’. All they will have to do is look back at the excellent, powerful and highly emotive photographs in these awards. As press photographers, you have all collectively answered the question with your skill and talent - for this, you should all be rightly proud.”

Other nominees in the regional category are Charles McQuillan of Getty Images and freelancer John Giles.

Date:9th November 2015. Picture James Hardisty. White Rose Awards held at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Pictured Special guest Gary Barlow.

Matthew Fearn of the Daily Telegraph said the images ‘were of a higher standard than ever before’. He said: “In an age when picture editors are encouraged to think about engaging, impactful and technically perfect photography, we should all be grateful that these talented and world leading photographers produce such powerful images on a daily basis.”