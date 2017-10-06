Ilkley Lit Festival holds In Conversation event with Happy Valley star

Fans of the actor George Costigan can find out more about his debut novel at Ilkley Lit Festival later this month.

The Happy Valley star released The Single Soldier, a story set in wartime France during the German occupation, earlier this year.

It has already received praise from musician and novelist Willy Russell and award-winning TV writer Sally Wainwright.

George will discuss the book, along with his acting and writing career, in conversation with Yorkshire Post journalist Yvette Huddleston at Ilkley Playhouse at 3.45pm on Saturday, October 14. George started his career in children’s theatre before working at Liverpool Everyman Theatre. He has since gone on to star in Line of Duty, Dr Who, Emmerdale, Calendar Girls and the 1987 hit film Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

The lecture has been organised in association with The Walter Swan Trust.

Each year, the Walter Swan Lecture gives audiences the chance to hear from a major speaker on the subject of arts and access.

Tickets are £7 and £5 for concessions.

Visit www.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk to book.