Ilkley Carnival set to swing into action

Ilkley Carnival has announced the main act for 2017’s May Day event, a breathtaking show by the Vander Wheel Of Death.

The ‘At the Movies’ themed May Day event will bring a touch of Hollywood to the carnival showground on May 1 May. The Vander Wheel of Death is set to be a high-action, adrenaline fuelled, James Bond-inspired display.

Wayne Vander, who owns the display, said the team works the wheel up to a speed which allows them to walk the outside of the wheel completely blindfolded at heights of 35ft. He said: “We promise the Ilkley crowds a breath-taking display that they’ll be talking about for years to come!”

The ‘At the Movies’ carnival theme is capturing the imaginations of schools and local groups with Willy Wonka and Harry Potter expected to join the town centre procession. For more details go to www.ilkleycarnival.org.