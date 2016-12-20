Ice Cube set for New Year return to Leeds Millennium Square

Leeds’s coolest attraction will return to Millennium Square next month with a brand new look.

The hugely-popular Ice Cube skating rink will be back on the square in January, this time with a new covered real outdoor ice rink, meaning visitors can get their skates on whatever the weather.

Organised by Leeds City Council with support from media partners Capital FM, Ice Cube is now in its 17th year and will be open from Friday, January 27, until Sunday, February 19.

As well as the new covered rink, the square will also be hosting winter themed family rides and attractions including the Capital FM Snowslide, the North Pole Starflyer and Glacier Run Simulator plus the new Ice Jet along with other rides for children of all ages.

Tickets for all public ice skating sessions are now available to book in advance either online at www.leeds.gov.uk/icecube or by calling the booking line on 0843 208 1841. Tickets are priced at £7.50 adults, £6.00 children (12yrs and under) with discounts available for LEEDSCard or BreezeCard holders.

As well as general public ice skating there will also be an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to sharpen their skills under the watchful gaze of expert coaches. A four-week Skate UK tuition programme for skating enthusiasts of all levels will be held on a Saturday and Sunday morning by qualified skating professionals.

Priced at £76 per person places are now available to book by calling the City Centre Box Office in the Town Hall on 0113 376 0318. A limited number of weekend individual lessons will also be available to book on a first come first served basis.

A special ‘first steps to skating’ tuition programme for Leeds schools children will once again be available during term time for schools to book and a weekly dedicated accessible session is also available every Thursday morning for wheelchair users and the disabled.

Tasty treats and hot and cold snacks will also be available for all visitors in the Dolomites Café by Casa Mia.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’ll be great to see Ice Cube back on Millennium Square and to see children and families once again enjoying such a unique attraction right at the heart of the city centre.

“This year we’ve had some new and exciting additions to the wonderful programme of activities on Millennium Square and I hope even more people will be able to come along and have some fun at Ice Cube next month.”

For full skating details including prices and skating session times together with further information for all other attractions can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/icecube