ICE AND WIND: Yellow weather warning issued for Yorkshire

drivers have been warned to take care on roads which could become treacherous as temperatures plunge across Yorkshire tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and wind across the region on Friday, January 13.

It says: “Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning. In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning, chiefly affecting parts of northern and eastern England, clearing the extreme southeast by late morning. This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places.

“Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times.”