‘I would love to play for Leeds again’: James Milner takes on Q&A session with Leeds school kids

FOOTBALL star James Milner has had to tackle tough questions from 100 Leeds schoolchildren.

The Liverpool midfielder, who grew up in Horsforth, was back in his home city in his capacity as Chancellor of Leeds Children’s University.

The former England star visited Leeds Trinity University on April 25 for a grilling by a ton of kids from schools across the city. Questions included whether he’d ever return to Leeds United.

The football player met with pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, Hovingham Primary School and Guiseley Primary School, to share stories from growing up in Horsforth, training at Leeds United and playing for England.

He told them: “I started playing football at school when I was 10-years-old. I was offered a trial at Everton, but unfortunately it never happened. Then Leeds United rang, and after my trial there, I started playing for them. It became my focus from then on – but I always had to do my homework first.

“I would love to play for Leeds again, never say never!”

Leeds Children’s University was launched in November 2014, as part of a nationwide scheme.

The programme promotes social mobility by providing high quality, exciting and innovative learning activities and experiences outside normal school hours. The team behind it work closely with places like Leeds Museums and Galleries, Harewood House, the Royal Armouries and Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre to deliver events and workshops for young people to attend after-school and at weekends.