Hunt for Leeds armed robbers: Baseball bat pair target woman

Armed robbers brandishing baseball bats have threatened a Leeds businesswoman in a terrifying “targeted” attack as she drove home late at night.

The 40-year-old was forced to stop as she drove through Belle Isle at 11.30pm on Wednesday after being boxed in by a small silver car which pulled alongside her.

Two men armed with baseball bats got out, opened the driver and passenger doors of her car and banged on its roof as they demanded money from the frightened woman.

They made off with a large amount of cash which was stored in the rear of the car, and police say they believe this to have been a “targeted” attack.

“The victim was left understandably very distressed by what happened and we are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to trace the men involved,” said Det Con Jonathan Oates, of Leeds District Neighbourhood Crime Team.

Extensive inquiries are now being carried out by police in the area as they attempt to find those responsible for the robbery.

The attack happened on Broom Grove, a residential street in the Belle Isle area of Leeds. The two men, having secured the case, drove off towards Broom Place.

The terrified businesswoman, said to be “incredibly distressed” by what had happened, was helped by neighbours on the street who came to her aid and called police.

And, with the woman being forced off the road and with the large sums of cash stolen, police have confirmed they believe this to have been a targeted attack.

“We believe the victim has been targeted.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation,” said Det Con Oates. “We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the

silver car in the area either leaving the scene or in the time leading up to the robbery.”

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident, is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.