Hundreds of arrests in Christmas drink driving crackdown

Almost one hundred people from Leeds were arrested over the Christmas period as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

The number of people arrested across West Yorkshire as part of a police campaign increased from 239 last year to 253 this year.

Of that figure the largest proportion, 87, were from Leeds.

A total of 155 people have been charged, 53 of whom were Leeds.

Sergeant Gary Roper of the roads policing support unit said: “Drink driving can have devastating consequences for the person behind the wheel, their passengers and other road users.”

Of those charged 126 were men and 29 were women. The most common age group was 25-34 with 69 people charged within this group.