Hummus be joking! UK in meltdown over dip shortage

They say bad things come in threes, and following Brexit and the General Election announcement, Brits were hit by another sucker punch with the news that the country’s hummus supplies were at critical levels.

The single-dip recession kicked off when Sainsbury’s withdrew some lines of the chickpea-based snack due to “taste issues”.

M&S similarly pulling products from their stores, leading users to capture and tweet images of empty shelves.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson put the problem was down to “a production issue at our supplier” - Bakkavor, who make the product for all three of the affected chains. The company has apparently conformed of an unusual taste but insist that there are no safety issues.

M&S has also responded: “Some of our hummus products were temporarily taken off shelf due to a supplier issue.

“We can reassure customers that our recipe hasn’t changed and that hummus is now back in store,” they added.