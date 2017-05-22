Hugh Bonneville squashes Downton Abbey film rumours

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has squashed rumours that the hit period drama is to be made into a film - but said he would love it if they were true.

The actor played the prestigious Lord Grantham in the Yorkshire-based series, which came to an end in 2015 after a five-year run.

There have since been whispers that a big-screen adaptation is in the making, with some reports suggesting that writer Julian Fellowes has already made a start on the script.

But, speaking at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press opening on Monday, the star dismissed the stories.

“There is no script that I have read, or any deal in place, for a Downton movie, so I think it is hugely unlikely,” he said. “But of course I would love to do it, I think everybody would.”

The 53-year-old assured that friendships among the cast were still strong as he added that he keeps regular contact with his former co-stars - who included the likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt, Michelle Dockery and Jim Carter.

He told how he has found himself “busier than ever” since finishing Downton, with most of his year so far taken up by filming both the Paddington movie sequel and the finale to BBC satirical series, W1A - where he plays the broadcaster’s fictional head of values, Ian Fletcher.

The London-born star also said he had been focusing more attention this year on his garden.

“Previously I was rubbish and not interested in it at all,” he admitted.

“But recently, I have started to do some work on it and it has made me realise I really need to know more about what I’m doing.

“I’m really inept. I am good at encouraging weeds and chopping down roses.

“I am determined to carve out some time this summer for it.”