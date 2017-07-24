‘Huge support’ for evicted Big Brother star Ellie

The mother of Big Brother star, Ellie Young, says the support has been ‘fantastic’ since she was evicted from the show on Friday night.

The 23-year-old from Castleford had been one of the favourites to win the Channel 5 show but was surprisingly voted off.

Returning home on Saturday night, her mother Julie said the pair went shopping on Sunday morning but were recognised wherever they went.

She said: “She wanted to get a new outfit at the White Rose centre for the live final but we just got mobbed.

“Everybody was really nice, it was all positive with people saying she should have won.

“We were warned by Channel 5 about the nastiness, there were some Tweets and we were expecting it but everybody we’ve met has been really positive.

“We just want to thank everyone for their support.”

Ellie, who works at Gravity at Xscape but had previously starred on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender while working as a holiday rep, had become one of the favourites during her 47 days in the Big Brother house.

The former Castleford Academy head girl was never far from the headlines, first becoming entangled in a on/off romance with fellow housemate Lotan Carter.

But after he was kicked off the show for inappropriate behaviour, Ellie then grew close to new housemate, Sam Chaloner. He too was evicted from the show on Friday night.

Despite some calling the pair’s blossoming relationship a ‘showmance’ - put on purposely for the cameras - they both said they wanting to meet up afterwards.

Julie said: “I have met Sam and his parents and we all got on well.

“They are not saying they are boyfriend and girlfriend but they are going to meet up, she wants to take him to The Winter Seam pub at Xscape!”

Julie admits she was disappointed to see Ellie evicted a week before the show’s grand finale, but added: “Ellie got further than she expected, she just wanted to get through the first week.

Meanwhile, Julie says Ellie is now weight up her options on her career.

“Her phone has been ruining constantly with offers, she’s weighing up her options.”