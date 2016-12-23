Huge fine for Leeds man after dog fouling offence

A Leeds man had to fork out almost £1,000 after failing to pay a fixed-penalty notice when his dog fouled in a ginnel.

Peter Coulson, of Throstle Terrace in Middleton, was ordered to pay a total of £947.57 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after contravening two dog control orders.

Mr Coulson would only have paid £75 after a council warden saw his dog walking unaccompanied without a lead and fouling near Throstle Terrace if he responded within a fortnight.

But 14 days and a warning letter later he was prosecuted through the courts and paid a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and costs to the council of £697.57.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “Our rules around dog-fouling are very clear, and when they are broken we will not hesitate to issue the relevant penalty.

“While the reasons for taking action against those who allow their dogs to foul in public areas are obvious, just as important is making sure that owners get the message that putting the safety of their pets at potential risk by allowing them to roam the streets unaccompanied and not on a lead is also completely unacceptable.”

All dogs are required to be on a lead when on paths, pavements or verges next to roads under the order and owners are required to pick up after them.

Coun Yeadon said: “Unfortunately this person also decided to not pay a standard fixed-penalty notice fine in the required time, which is why we took the decision to prosecute through the courts with the result being a much larger fine.”

A full list of exclusions zones, which include play parks, cemeteries and sports courts, and other information on dog laws is available on Leeds City Council’s website.