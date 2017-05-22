Huge Canadian military aircraft lands in Leeds

Leeds Bradford Airport welcomed a large Canadian Air Force plane over the weekend.

The visitor was a Boeing C17 Globemaster transport aircraft, which is used by the Canadian military for the transit of personnel and equipment.

The plane was carrying air crew who were attending a ceremony in the UK and members of their families, who are allowed to travel with servicemen and women for ceremonial occasions.

It arrived on Friday and left at around 6pm on Sunday.

Plane-spotters descended on airport viewing areas in their hundreds to get a glimpse of the unusual visitor.

Andrew Easby

Andrew Easby