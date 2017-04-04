Huge £73m funding boost after Red Nose Day day effort in Leeds

Children, colleagues and entire communities in Leeds donned red outfits, baked elaborate dishes and took on a variety of challenges on Red Nose Day.

And Comic Relief, which organises the annual appeal, has now announced that an astonishing £73m has been raised for worthy causes.

It comes after a £50,000 pot of cash to support projects in Leeds was launched last week as Comic Relief teamed up with the Leeds Community Foundation (LCF) for the Comic Relief Community Cash Grants fund.

The YEP-backed giveaway offers small organisations, which aim to do great work and help people living tough lives in Leeds, the chance to apply for funding of £500, up to £1,000.

Sally-Anne Greenfield, from LCF, said: “These small grants really do transform the fortunes of the local organisations they benefit. There are so many groups in Leeds which are a vital resource for the community and do a massive amount on very little money. These new Comic Relief Community Cash grants will provide a welcome boost.” Schools and workplaces in the city joined millions across the country for a fun-packed day of fundraising on March 24.

They included pupils at Wrenthorpe Primary School in Wakefield, who all dressed up to create a wave of red and raise cash.

Elsewhere, staff and children at Cliffe House Private Day Nursery in Yeadon, donned red for the day and pupils at Woodlands Primary Academy, in Harehills, sported silly hair and face paint.

Youngsters at Castleton Primary School, in Wortley, also wore red to fundraise.

To apply for a Community Cash grants visit www.leedscf.org.uk