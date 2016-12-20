Howzat for a landmark year - cricket club toasts 150th anniversary

Carlton Cricket Club is gearing up for a special 2017 – as it toasts its 150th year.

The popular club, founded in 1867, has been central to the village’s sporting history for a century and a half.

Now, with such a special landmark on the horizon, club chiefs have issued a plea for people’s memories of the club.

Club chairman John Ward said: “The club is all about bringing the local community together.

“We are asking the local community to send in their memories of the cricket club over the decades.

“We want local residents, players past and present, tea ladies, spectators and even rival teams to help us to create a memory board.”

All memories will be shared on the club’s website and will be displayed in the club house from the start of next year.

The club’s history saw the founding members of the original Carlton Athletic Club put down major roots when they purchased the current Town Street ground in 1922 from Major Calverley of Oulton Hall for the grand sum of £275.

Many of the villagers have played a major part in the club, with many involved in the construction of the new ground.

Second team captain and third generation player, Keith Taylor Junior said: “Carlton is a fantastic cricket club in a beautiful village.

“We are proud to be celebrating our 150th anniversary.

“There is amazing community spirit in Carlton, which is part of its charm.

“We hope that the club continues to provide a sporting focus for another 150 years.”

Email your memories of the club to info@carltoncricketclub.co.uk.