How to feed a successful business in Leeds

Two of the city’s most popular food spots will be sharing their tips on how to build a successful and sustainable business.

In the fourth and final Independent Food and Drink Academy forum of 2017, James Douglas, co-founder of Red’s True Barbecue, which operates eight sites across the UK and Marko Husak, co-founder of Bundobust, named Restaurant of the Year at the Manchester Food and Drink Festival Awards 2017 after expanding across the Pennines, will be guest speakers.

The session, ‘Lifestyle, long-term or flip?’, has been curated by the north’s food industry expert, Thom Hetherington.

It will focus on how to make a sustainable business, when to scale up or sell, as well as addressing the prospect of getting a non-executive director on board.

Bella Gamsu, IFDA lead said: “The Forum series have been an invaluable addition to this year’s calendar of events. “Demand has been great and the feedback from IFDA members and the wider sector has been fantastic.

“We are looking forward to bringing two of Leeds’ biggest success stories, Red’s and Bundobust, together to chat about their journeys. The Forums are open to all and we welcome new members and friends of the industry”.

Other panellists include: Tom Roseff (transaction and real estate tax specialist at Armstrong Watson), Iain Donald (restaurant consultant, former commercial director at Individual Restaurant Company and winner of Catey Group Restauranteur Award in 2010) and Kieran Lawton (Investment Director at Palatine Private Equity LLP).

The session is at Belgrave Music Hall tomorrow from 5pm-8.30pm with complimentary food provided other Leeds food legends Patty Smith’s and Dough Boys.