How to bottle and sell idea for success

A luxury baking product which was founded in Leeds has hit the sweet spot with judges from the industry renowned Great Taste awards.

Ready made cake mixes from the Bottled Baking Company were two out of more than 12,300 products from gin, biscuits, sausages or coffee to be judged.

They were both given a one star ‘simply delicious’ award after being put through a blind taste test by 500 judges made up of food critics, chefs, restaurant owners and food producers.

The firm’s White Chocolate & Raspberry Tray bake and Chocolate & Coconut Loaf cake which were praised by the judges are from a range of nine products that are being stocked at local farmers markets, the company website and Pride & Produce in Garforth and in Rachel’s Wood & Crafts in Horsforth.

Greg Fraser, founder of The Bottled Baking Company said: “We are beyond thrilled to win our awards. We decided to enter in to the Great Taste awards as we have tried and tested so many Great Taste Award winning products ourselves and believed we could reach that level with some of our mixes.”

Over the coming weeks and months the Bottled Baking Co will be arranging tasting sessions at Pride & Produce and offering discounts on the winning products online.

In the run up to Christmas the business will be having stalls at Kirkstall Deli Market and Artsmix Market in Leeds city centre.

The concept of artisan ready make cake and baking mixes was created in November last year by Greg Fraser in his own kitchen as he spent time baking with his young son while he was on paternity leave.

He felt he could make a better product than the off the shelf variations in supermarkets.