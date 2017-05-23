Hospital medics to run Leeds 10k for Yorkshire Cancer Centre Appeal

A team of medics from Leeds Cancer Centre at St James’s Hospital is currently in training to pound the city’s streets for Jane Tomlinson Leeds 10k in July.

The 40-strong group of doctors, medical physicists, radiographers, students and family members have signed up for the July 9 race - which the Yorkshire Evening Post is a media partner for - in aid of the Yorkshire Cancer Centre Appeal, which is based in the Bexley Wing of the hospital.

They hope to raise at least £2,500 to boost the centre’s £2.4m appeal to buy an MRI Simulator for patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment.

One of the organisers, Katie Spencer, a registrar in clinical oncology, said: “Me and a colleague of mine, Rebecca Goody, we’ve been running and trying to get fit generally but thought we needed something to aim for. We decided to do the race and thought we’d do it in aid of the cancer centre.

“We did the Abbey Dash last year but thought we could get a few more people involved this year.”

After sending a few emails around the hospital - and enlisting the help of Peter Enever, a senior radiographer, who recruited a large number of his department - the team now numbers 40. Katie said: “I’ve not done any fundraising runs for charity before but the cancer centre seemed the obvious choice - it brings everyone together and is something everyone can support.”

She added: “Training is going well and everyone is enthusiastic so it should be fun. It should be a good day and hopefully we’ll raise a decent amount of money for the centre.” To sponsor the team, visit the website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LCC10kteam2017.