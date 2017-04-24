Horsforth Arts society’s seasonal display

Members of Horsforth Arts Society added a splash of colour to mark the changing of the seasons at their annual spring exhibition.

The annual event opened on Saturday at the society’s studio on Back Lane and features paintings, wood carvings, prints, crafts and cards. The exhibition is open until Sunday April 30 and admission is free.

Horsforth Arts Society was founded in 1959 by a group of seven people who were enthusiastic about art, including local councillor Harold Snape and Tom Sykes, a well known artist.

The first meeting place was in Broadway Hall. As membership increased the studio at Back Lane was rented. The studio has been the home of the society for more than 30 years.