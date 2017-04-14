Hopping mad for new beers over Easter

There will be plenty of hops but probably not an Easter bunny to be seen as beer lovers from around the globe descend on Leeds for a festival celebrating the amber nectar.

HopCity is being brought to the bar by Leeds’ Northern Monk Brew Co. which welcomes some of the greatest and most cutting-edge breweries in the ever-increasing craft beer industry.

It is hoping to make HopCity the first European festival to focus solely on hops and hop-led beer styles.

Starting today, the three day festival at Marshall Street will see over 20 breweries from Leeds to London via Gothenberg and New York taking part.

Some of these will be bringing their beers to the UK for the first time such as The Alchemist from Vermont, with the title of brewer of the world and New York’s The Other Half.

Organisers say that some of the breweries hardly ever visit Europe never mind the UK.

A strong Scandinavian contingent will also be attending, including crowd pleasers Dry and Bitter and more debuts from Stigbergets (producers of one of the top 10 IPAs in the world) and Alefarm.

Street food, in case you need to soak it up, is being provided by Patty Smiths, Holy Crab, Parmstar, Manjits Kitchen and Dim Sum Su.

The HopCity is sponsored by US hop growing collective Yakima Chief, and is produced in association with Leeds Beer Week and Little Leeds Beer House.

Northern Monk Brew Co recently acquired a second site to house state-of-the-art brewing equipment, quadrupling current capacity.