Homes scheme starts in grounds of historic Leeds hospital

Work is now officially under way on a major housing development in the grounds of Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

A total of 500 new two, three, four and five-bedroom properties are being built in a project that is being delivered by private developers Keepmoat Homes and Strata in partnership with the Government’s Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).

They have pledged that the scheme will bring “significant benefits” to the area and have linked up with Leeds College of Building to make as much use as possible of local labour and businesses.

Seacroft Hospital’s Grade II listed clock tower will be incorporated into the development, with plans for it to become a community resource.

Ian Hoad, regional managing director for the Keepmoat Homes Yorkshire West division of Keepmoat Homes, said: “The people of Leeds have been hearing about the fantastic regeneration plans for Seacroft for some time, so it’s great to finally be on site and getting the wheels in motion for them.

“This marks the first of many milestones in Seacroft and our wider community pledges will hopefully go a long way to making this a great area to live and work, for existing and new residents.”

Rob Pearson, general manager at the HCA, said: “This start on site by Keepmoat Homes provides a range of quality homes on land that has been unused for some time, and shows how vital our work is to get full use of surplus public land to benefit local communities.”

A show home is set to be unveiled at the development around November, with the first new residents expected to move in at the start of 2018.