Homes plan for site where Leeds boy fell to his death

A housing complex could be built at an industrial site where a Leeds teenager died after a fall earlier this year.

Bramley boy Myles Johnstone, who was 14, was pronounced dead at Canal Wharfe on Wyther Lane in Kirkstall on July 6.

Leeds-based developer Citu has now placed an application to build 51 homes at the site after a plan for more than 64 homes has been revised.

Coun James McKenna, who represents the neighbouring Armley ward which is near to the site, said that members of the community have shown support for the proposal – but for traffic reasons.

He believes that road works which could be carried out as part of a homes plan may help ease congestion on Wyther Bridge and make the site itself safer.

Coun McKenna said: “We would like to see the site redeveloped. One of the things we have a problem with is crossing the river at that point.

Photo: Facebook/Guzelian.

“One of the things we had at the previous application stage was that we would get traffic lights on the bridge and control it with a one-way system.”

Speaking about the site itself, he added: “I think it could work and enhance the area, and perhaps do something to improve safety.”

Following the death of Myles, Coun McKenna and fellow Armley representative Coun Alice Smart had called on owners of disused buildings across the area to ensure they were safe, and police appealed for youngsters to stay away from them.

After a request to demolish industrial buildings at the site was submitted to Leeds City Council earlier this year, its owner said the proposals had nothing to do with Myles’s death and were related to homes development plans.

Citu says that the site is brownfield land in a sustainable location, and its plans would “reinforce the canal as the clear division between residential to the west, industrial/commercial to the east”.