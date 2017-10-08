Homes plan approved for Castleford and Normanton District Hospital site

Have your say

Plans to demolish a former hospital and build 149 new homes on the site have been approved despite objections.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee approved proposals for the Castleford and Normanton District Hospital site.

Permission was previously granted for the demolition of the Lumley Street site and 100 homes, plus a new Children and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) unit.

Plans for an extra 49 homes were added to the former NHS site near Savile Park after the care centre proposal was scrapped.

A report to Thursday’s planning meeting stated that 26 letters of objection were received, raising issues including the impact on road safety, parking, wildlife and loss of privacy for existing homes.