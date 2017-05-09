Homecoming gig for city’s boxing heroes at Trinity Leeds

Two VIP visitors are set to pack a real punch with shoppers at Trinity Leeds tomorrow (Wednesday May 10).

The city’s boxing heroes Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams will work up a sweat at the shopping centre as they host a public work out from 5pm.

The visit comes just days before their appearance at the First Direct Arena when Josh will make his third defence of his WBC International Featherweight belt against Kiko Martinez on Saturday May 13.

Nicola will also be making her long-awaited Leeds homecoming on May 13 for what will be her second professional bout, against Maryan Salazar.

Trinity’s marketing manager Dan Wharton said: “To welcome such top quality, home-grown talent to Trinity Leeds is fantastic and we’re sure it’ll give fans the chance to get swept up in the excitement before the big event at the First Direct Arena. We’re incredibly proud to have them here and will be rooting for them this weekend.”

Josh said: “I can’t wait to get going again. I’m excited to get back in the ring. Kiko Martinez is a former World Champion and he’s mixed it with the best.”

He added: “When I sat down with my team I asked them to get me the hardest opponent they could find for my return to the ring and then do what we can to get a world title after. I’m not looking past May 13, he’s a very tough opponent, but I want to go out there and make a statement.”

Nicola, who will be fighting in three-minute rounds in her match on Saturday, said: “I would like to be ready for a world title fight next year and bring the belt home to Leeds. I think that’s quite realistic with all my experience.

“I’ve had over 200 amateur fights, I just have to adapt a little more for the times of the rounds and we’ve been working hard on slowing down my feet, getting more power in my punches.

“This is what it’s all about for me! I can’t wait to fight in front of all of the Leeds fans. The atmosphere in the arena is going to be unreal and I’m sure it will replicate the noise at the Games. I haven’t boxed in Leeds since I was 13 years old so this really is a homecoming fight.”

The public work out will be held at Trinity Leeds from 5pm on Wednesday, May 10.