Home comforts for community at east Leeds care centre

A care centre in east Leeds is building a reputation for itself as a real home from home for the whole community.

Augustus Court in Garforth regularly holds events that are open to residents and non-residents alike.

Its most recent gathering was a Grand National celebration that took place on Saturday, with guests enjoying afternoon tea and chocolates as well as the excitement of the racing from Aintree.

The home has also staged reminiscence activities, harvest festivals and even a visit from renowned Yorkshire artist Ashley Jackson.

Pupils from Strawberry Fields Primary School often call in to read and sing with the residents while St Benedicts Church hosts regular services on site.

Care centre manager Adam Lyle told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are proud of the wide range of activities and events we are able to provide to our residents.

“It’s important for both residents and staff that we are able to continue to develop close community links, ensuring Augustus Court is a hub of the community.”

Guests at the Grand National afternoon included local councillor Stuart McKenna, who joked: “I was able to join in with the sweepstake but as usual backed a donkey!”

Augustus Court said hello to its first residents in February last year while an official opening bash in the spring was attended by TV presenter and journalist Angela Rippon.

The 58-bed Meridian Healthcare-run home has facilities including restaurants, cinema room, beauty salon, library and gardens.

Augustus Court’s name was picked as a tribute to Garforth-born Sir Augustus Walker, an air chief marshal who served in the RAF from 1934 to 1970.