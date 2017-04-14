Home at last - Leeds’ mother reunited with children after two months in Rwandan prison

A tearful and heavily pregnant mother from Leeds has spoken of her heartache and joy at finally being reunited with her young sons after two months of hell in a Rwandan prison.

Youth worker Violette Uwamahoro disappeared on Valentines Day after travelling to attend her father’s funeral, sparking fears she was being tortured over her husband’s political views. Chained, charged with treason, and facing a lifetime behind bars, she was suddenly freed this week. Now, home at last, she has spoken of her fears for the life of her unborn child, and of her joy at hearing of the fight to save her after her story was told by the YEP.

“I felt so powerless, that I might not see my boys again,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

More follows.