Hit-and-run driver wanted by police in Rotherham

A hit-and-run driver who left a man in hospital with serious injuries is being hunted by South Yorkshire Police.

The 27-year-old was struck by a car in Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, at 6pm on Sunday.

A description of the car involved has not yet been given.

The injured pedestrian remains in hospital.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 870 of August 6.