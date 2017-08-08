Search

Hit-and-run driver wanted by police in Rotherham

Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh
Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh

A hit-and-run driver who left a man in hospital with serious injuries is being hunted by South Yorkshire Police.

The 27-year-old was struck by a car in Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, at 6pm on Sunday.

A description of the car involved has not yet been given.

The injured pedestrian remains in hospital.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 870 of August 6.

Norwood Road, Sheffield

Woman used doll in attempted robbery scam in Sheffield

Doncaster's ABC Cinema in its heyday.

DON YOUR WAY COLUMN: I'd love to take a peek inside Doncaster's abanoned ABC cinema