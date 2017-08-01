Historic Leeds attraction hosts Yorkshire Day showcase

The very best of the White Rose County will be celebrated during a spectacular Yorkshire Day event at one of Leeds’s most historic locations today.

The beautiful surroundings of Lotherton estate in Aberford will host this year’s Yorkshire Day Leeds showpiece, with an event including live entertainment, crafts and stalls.

Local organisations and charities have come together to create the community event, which will also feature a forge, food, pottery and children’s activities.

Entertainment will come from The 3 Yorkshireteers as well as the Lotherton Cake Challenge hosted by Sandy from the Great British Bake Off 2015.

Other fun activities will include whippet racing and displays form Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Riding for the Disabled, Hope Pastures Donkey Sanctuary and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Local groups, businesses, organisations and charities have also been given a chance to sell their wares and promote their activities, with stalls selling local produce including cheese, game and honey, baking, wood craft, glass craft, art and needle craft.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jane Dowson, who will officially open the event, said: “It’s wonderful that Lotherton, an estate which has played such a long and prestigious role in the history of Leeds and Yorkshire, will be hosting this spectacular celebration. Yorkshire Day is all about honouring the many things which make Yorkshire such a fabulous place to live and visit and it’s fitting that so many of the communities and organisations who work so hard to make a difference here will be coming together today.

“I hope everyone enjoys the event and takes this opportunity to show just how proud we are of our city and our county.”

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire added: “It’s fantastic to see so many people shouting loud and proud about the county’s past achievements and everything it has to offer today.

Lotherton’s estate and Edwardian country house was once home to a number of prominent Leeds couples and families such as the Gascoignes, Nevilles and de Hothams.

Tickets for today’s event, which runs from 11am until 4pm, are free with usual admission. Entry for Lotherton Members is free.