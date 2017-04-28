High end luxury in new Leeds hotel

Two hundred candles a day will be lit, all the toiletries in the luxury bathrooms have been handmade with guests encouraged to take them home, the beer taps have been dyed bronze to match the decor and each piece of furniture has been made bespoke.

That is the level of attention to detail that the new Dakota Deluxe luxury hotel, launching in Leeds next week, believes sets it apart from the some 50 plus hotels in the city centre.

Even ‘Fletcher’, the model dog in the hotel lobby, has three different sticks, changed periodically.

No expense has been spared on the 84 bedroomed accommodation, the fourth hotel offering in the UK from Evans Property Group, which is investing £25m into the regeneration of the city’s Bond Court.

Suites range from a classic from around £100 per night, per person to an executive suite for £250 per person, per night. From wallpaper to shower heads they have been planned by Amanda Rose, the wife of Dakota founder, Ken McCulloch.

They have shunned post modern decor themes for a more old-school glamour look which is open to the public as well as staying guests.