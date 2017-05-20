Search

Here we go again: Mamma Mia sequel brings original cast back together

Christine Baranski (Tanya), Meryl Streep (Donna) and Julie Walters (Rosie) star in Mamma Mia!

Christine Baranski (Tanya), Meryl Streep (Donna) and Julie Walters (Rosie) star in Mamma Mia!

0
Have your say

Abba-packed film musical Mamma Mia is to be followed up with a sequel 10 years after its original release.

In a case of Mamma Mia, here we go again, the film’s original cast, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, are to return.

It will feature a number of Abba tracks that were not included in the original.

The first film was based on the stage musical about a bride-to-be’s attempts to find her real father.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will hit cinemas on July 20 2018, Universal Pictures said.

It will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer, Ol Parker.

FORWARD LEEDS: Pictured (left to right) Bill Owen, early intervention and prevention manager, and Ben Holden, early interention and prevention Worker.

‘Legal highs’ still an issue for Leeds