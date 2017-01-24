Here's why you've spotted spotted scarves left lying around Leeds

A charitable Leeds company has generated curiosity across the city by leaving scarves in public places.

The knitwear - which can be spotted tied to trees, doors and benches with a note attached - is part of a kindness and positivity project begun by CGL Mabgate, an organisation which works with ex-offenders to provide access to drug treatment and support services.

Using the hashtag #iamnotlostscarves, supporters of the charity have been leaving the scarves in the hope that they will be collected by homeless people and others in need during the cold months.

Several have been spotted around St James's Hospital.