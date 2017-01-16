Help wanted for research project to shape transport services in Leeds

Researchers are asking people who use public transport or cycle in Leeds to take part in a new study.

The Cycling with Public Transport Research Discussions research project, for the Institute for Transport Studies, is holding its first session on Monday at Middleton Library.

Anyone who has cycled to or from a bus or train at least 3 times in the past 18 months can take part in the project, looking at future design solutions.

The researchers are asking for people to share their experiences and give opinions for designs.

The sessions will feature 3D models and pictures during the small group discussion.

And a £5 cash reward is being offered to anyone who gives up their time as part of the research project.

A £15 reward is offered to parents who take part with their children, aged between nine and 18.

The session at Middleton Library, on Long Street, takes place on Monday from 4pm-6pm, before another session is held at the Reginald Centre in Chapeltown on Tuesday.