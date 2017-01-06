Help to make city more age friendly

A charity is looking for people to help it make the city more age friendly.

Time to Shine, a project to reduce social isolation among older people in Leeds, is recruiting members to join its Age Friendly Charter Steering Group.

Leeds joined the World Health Organisation’s Network of Age Friendly Cities in 2014, and an Age Friendly Charter was produced last year through a city-wide consultation.

Time to Shine must now move onto the next step: encouraging groups and individuals around the city to put the charter into action.

The project would like input from people over the age of 50 to help shape the direction of the work, via a steering group which would meet regularly.

Emily Axel, age friendly campaign officer at Time to Shine, said: “The charter has a number of different priorities of things that would help make Leeds more age-friendly. I am hoping the steering group will help to decide which ones to work on first.

“The charter covers different areas such as transport, health providers and housing. I want to get input from older people themselves to help decide what to focus on.

“It’s a real opportunity to give direct input on what Time To Shine should focus on.”

Meetings would take place in various accessible venues around Leeds and participants would be reimbursed for travel expenses, including taxis if necessary.

The first meeting will take place in early February. People who might be interested are welcome to attend the first meeting and then decide whether to continue. No commitment is expected at this time.

If you are over 50 years old and interested in taking part please contact Emily Axel via emily@opforum.org.uk or 0113 244 1697.