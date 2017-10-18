Heckmondwike man, 45, jailed for 9 years over historic child sex abuse

A man from Kirklees has been jailed for nine years over historic child sexual abuse.

Richard Prendergast, 45, of Westfield Road, Heckmondwike, was found guilty of 11 counts of non- recent sexual abuse against two young girls.

The offences date back 25 years, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told on September 28.

Prendergast was sentenced today (Wednesday) to nine years in prison.

He must also will sign the sex offender register for life.

Detective Constable Paul Greatorex, of the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “Prendergast’s victims were young and innocent and were unable to defend themselves. He subjected them to terrible ordeals and then refused to admit his guilt, putting them through the ordeal of a court trial. He is now rightly serving a prison sentence for what he has done.

"I would like to take this opportunity to praise Prendergast's victims who not only had the bravery to come forward but also the confidence in the police that what they said to officers would be listened to.

"Some of his offending went back two decades but despite the passage of time we investigated his crimes and took action. I would like to make a promise to all victims of sexual offences, no matter how long the passage of time, that if you come forward and tell police what happened you will be listened to.”