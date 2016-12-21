Widow of retired Leeds teacher who died from mesothelioma in information appeal

Colleagues of a retired Leeds teacher are being sought after his death from a lung cancer linked to asbestos.

Steven Johnson, who taught at various schools over his 25-year career, died in September from mesothelioma aged 67.

Mr Johnson first became unwell in late 2015 and, after undergoing a full body scan as part of the Biobank health research project, had tests which confirmed the disease.

Before his death, he instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office to investigate when and where he was exposed to asbestos.

Now his wife June is continuing the case and appealing for anyone who worked at former Leeds schools St John Bosco High, Farnley Park High and Parklands Girls High School.

Mrs Johnson said: “I feel that the public should know about the hidden dangers that could lead to mesothelioma and other terrible industrial diseases.

“I was also a teacher and Steven and I both thought we were in a safe job, but now I find that we were both among a small but growing number of former school employees who find themselves affected by this terminal condition.”

Nicola Handley, lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Mesothelioma is an aggressive and incurable cancer which has a significant impact on the lifestyle of those affected by it in their final months.

“Steven’s widow and family have understandably been left devastated by his death and want answers as to why and how he was exposed to asbestos.”

Anyone with information should contact 0113 220 6233 or email Nicola.Handley@IrwinMitchell.com.