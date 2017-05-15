Thousands raised in memory of Leeds cancer tragedy new mum

A CROWDFUNDING appeal for the children of a young Leeds mother who was diagnosed with cancer just days after the birth of her second son has smashed its £3,000 target.

More than £11,000 has been donated in memory of 28-year-old mother-of-three Charlotte Brett, of Kirkstall.

Miss Brett, who has been suffering from cancer lymphoma, died surrounded by her family at St James’s Hospital on Sunday May 7.

She leaves her five-month-old son baby Thomas; three-year-old son Leo and daughter Lily, five.

Miss Brett had hoped to take her children to Disneyland in Florida and money raised is set to be used to fund a trip for them with the remainder donated to St James’s Hospital.

Her stepfather Simon Plant, 37, thanked everyone who contributed to the appeal, adding: “It’s unbelievable. For people that didn’t know her to contribute, it restores your faith in Britain and everyone who lives here.”

Mr Plant, also of Kirkstall, said Miss Brett, who was 28-weeks pregnant at the time, was suffering from back pain and was thought to be dehydrated when she was admitted to Leeds General Infirmary last November.

Mr Plant said doctors quickly established Miss Brett was suffering kidney problems, but were unable to perform a biopsy as it would have been too dangerous because of her pregnancy.

He said Miss Brett was transferred to St James’s Hospital, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Her son Thomas was delivered by caesarean section at 30 weeks on December 11, weighing just 3lb 1oz. Doctors at St James’ Hospital performed a kidney biopsy on Miss Brett the following day, which revealed she was suffering from lymphoma. Mr Plant said: “She was just terrified of not being there for the kids. That’s all she was bothered about the whole way through. “She was planning things for when she got out. She wanted to take them to the beach and enjoy life to the full. We all believed she was getting better.”

He said baby Thomas has recovered well, adding: “He has come on leaps and bounds.”

The man who launched the crowdfunding appeal said he is “overwhelmed” at the positive response.

Jonny Oldfield, 29, of West Park, Leeds, said he initially started the Judy Giving Page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Charlottelouisebrett to cover funeral costs, before discovering they had already been covered.

Mr Oldfield, a close friend of Miss Brett’s for ten-years, said: “She wanted to get better, save up and take the kids to Disneyland.” He added: “A lot of donations are from people who had never met her. I’m overwhelmed at how many people have come together for Charlotte and her kids.”

Mr Plant said Miss Brett’s funeral service will be held at 1.15pm on Wednesday May 17 at St Stephen’s Church in Kirkstall.