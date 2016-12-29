Sick children’s families helped

A free ‘home from home’ which helps families of sick children being treated in a Leeds hospital has netted a £35,000 grant.

Eckersley House, which is based near Leeds General Infirmary, offers emotional and practical support for families with poorly children being treated at the hospital.

Provided by The Sick Children’s Trust, the facility helps approximately 530 families each year, 100 of which include children who undergo open heart surgery.

The grant, which has been awarded by Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), will contribute to the running costs enabling families to stay free of charge.

Sharon Coyle, chief executive officer of CHSF, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide funds to Eckersley House for another year. The accommodation they provide is second to none, and our heart families continue to receive such wonderful support from this local haven in their times of need.”

CHSF, which supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, initially helped with the cost of the build and has contributed £445,000 to Eckersley House over the past six years.

Eckersley House is open 365 days a year and can accommodate 23 families a night. The average time a family stays is 21 nights. Rooms are allocated to families on a priority basis and are offered completely free of charge. It is funded solely by voluntary donations from individuals, companies and charitable trusts.

Award-winning charity CHSF is based in Leeds and supports the Leeds Congenital Hearts service - which serves the whole of Yorkshire, the Humber and North Lincolnshire. Its vision is for children to live life, beating heart disease.