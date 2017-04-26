OAP died after being given another patient’s medication at Leeds hospital

A PENSIONER died at a Leeds hospital after a nurse gave him another patient’s medication by mistake.

A NURSE wept as she apologised to the family of a Leeds man who died at St James’s Hospital after she gave him another patient’s medication by mistake.

Former Leeds Teaching Hospitals nurse Glenn Domopoy fought back tears as she told 66-year-old Raymond Stott’s family at an inquest: “I caused so much pain and sadness. I didn’t want it to happen to anyone at all. I really apologise.”

Mr Stott’s family said he was kind-hearted and would have forgiven her.

An inquest at Wakefield heard grandfather-of-16 Raymond Stott, 66, of Beeston, was allergic to the antibiotic amoxycillin he was given in error on April 4 last year and suffered an anaphylactic reaction.

He died despite attempts by staff to save him.

Nurse Chloe Abell told the inquest she asked fellow nurse Glenn Domopoy to administer the intravenous drug to the patient in bed two and left it on the IV table in the respiratory care unit.

But the inquest hear Glenn Domopoy dealt with a number of other patients first and it was around 20 minutes before she picked the drug up and proceeded to give it to the wrong patient.

The inquest heard Glenn Domopoy has since been sacked by the trust.

Assistant Coroner Kevin McLoughlin asked Miss Domopoy: “Do you accept you gave the wrong medicine to the wrong patient?” She replied: “Yes.”

Recording a narrative verdict, Mr McLoughlin said: “Raymond Stott died after suffering an anaphylactic reaction to a drug he was known to be allergic to.”

Speaking after the inquest his four children Jennipher, 30, Jacqueline, 43, Brian, 36, and Christopher, 33, said: “Our dad would have taken an apology and forgiven her. We thank her for her apology.”

Mr Stott was admitted to St James’s in March 2016 after collapsing at his home in Beeston with a heart attack. He suffered a second heart attack in hospital and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit, where he stayed for 21 days before being moved to a ward.

Mr Stott had been diagnosed with emphysema and had a tracheostomy to help him breathe. He also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

Dr Yvette Oade, chief medical officer for Leeds Teaching Hospitals apologised to the family and said: “A detailed investigation was carried out by the trust following Mr Stotts’ death which identified lessons to be learned and we have changed our practice as a result.”