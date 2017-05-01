Nurse dismissed by Leeds health trust remains under police investigation

A community nurse has been dismissed by a Leeds health trust after a patient made an allegation of sexual assault.

The mental health nurse, who was employed by Leeds and Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, has been under police investigation for the past three months.

It follows a complaint made by a male patient on January 31, which led to the nurse’s arrest.

The trust had initially suspended the nurse while the matter was made the subject of an internal investigation.

Anthony Deery, director of nursing at the trust, said at the time: “We are currently working with West Yorkshire Police over allegations made by a service user against one of our staff.

“We take this matter very seriously and we have suspended the member of staff in question whilst investigations continue.”

Now the YEP has learned that the staff member has been dismissed from their role.

A trust spokeswoman confirmed the nurse had also been referred to the Nursing Midwifery Council (NMC), but would not comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

The NMC, which has the power to strike a nurse off the national register, has issued an interim suspension order while it conducts its own investigation into the allegations.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the nurse remained on bail pending further enquiries.

