Make a difference to your health and boost Maggie’s Yorkshire campaign

Have you decided to get fit this year?

Setting a goal is a great way to ensure you stick to your resolution – and fundraising for charity at the same time means you’re helping a good cause too.

This year, your efforts could boost the Yorkshire Evening Post’s campaign to bring an innovative cancer support centre to Leeds.

The A Million for Maggie’s appeal aims to raise £1m for Maggie’s, the national charity which is planning to open a new facility at St James’s Hospital to give personalised support to cancer patients, their family and friends.

And the charity have places in various events in 2017.

Ben Feely, centre fundraising manager, said: “Why not make it your New Years Resolution to support Maggie’s Yorkshire by taking on a new personal challenge? We have a range of exciting events to choose from.

“We have places on the Great North Run in September up for grabs, or if you prefer an iconic cycle challenge, set wheels in motion to take part in the Tour de Yorkshire Cycle Challenge.

“Maggie’s is one of the chosen charities for this incredible event, which takes place in Sheffield in April.

“There are other brilliant events which you could take part in to raise money for Maggie’s such as the Leeds 10k, Yorkshire Marathon and Tough Mudder – or if you’re an adrenaline junkie, try a tandem sky dive.

“What ever challenge you choose to do for Maggie’s, we can support you all the way.”

For more info information or to sign up for any of the events, contact ben.feely@maggiescentres.org or 07701395507. To donate a one-off gift to £5 or £10 to Maggie’s Yorkshire, text either MYEP99 £5 or MYEP99 £10 to 70070.

* An online quiz can show how small changes could make a big difference to health.

NHS Leeds West Clinical Commissioning Group is encouraging people to take the How Are You quiz tyo check out their lifestyle in a bid to boost wellbeing – eight in every 10 people aged 40 to 60 in England are overweight, drink too much or get little exercise.

Chief executive Philomena Corrigan said: “This is a great way for people to make a pledge to get fit this New Year. The quiz encourages people, particularly those in their middle age, to take control of their health.

Visit www.oneyouleeds.org.uk/pages/one-you-quiz.