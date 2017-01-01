Leeds mental health campaigners’ praise for tragic Carrie Fisher

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in Leeds have praised the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher for speaking out about her own problems.

Leeds Mind, who have been supporting the Yorkshire Evening Post’s mental health campaign #SpeakYourMind said it would be a huge benefit if the star’s legacy could be more people talking openly about mental health problems.

The actress died last Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, had long battled drug addiction and mental illness.

The 60-year-old’s death prompted an outpouring of praise for her mental health work.

The star, who suffered from bi-polar disorder, spoke out to remove the stigma from mental illness and offered help and advice to others.

Paul Croston, Leeds Mind service manager, said: “It is good when someone who is high profile talks about their mental health. That helps break the stigma. It helps us to try and understand what we mean by mental health.”

He added famous figures who talked about their own difficulties also showed that while at times you may struggle you could also have mental problems and be very successful.

The YEP launched our #SpeakYourMind campaign in October to help combat the damaging social stigma surrounding mental health.

We are calling on people to get talking about mental health and have been backed by leading figures across the city.

To mark the New Year we are also asking neighbours, family, friends and colleagues to consider making a different kind of resolution for 2017. We are urging people to pledge to give the gift of time to someone with mental health issues as part of our crucial campaign.