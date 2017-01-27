Leeds disability charity has new home

A Leeds centre providing specialist equipment for disabled people has celebrated moving into its new home.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson officially opened the new premises for the William Merritt Disabled Living Centre, which had previously been based at St Mary’s Hospital in Armley for many years.

The charity’s new building in Rodley has been specially renovated to enable occupational therapists to help more disabled people and their families from across Yorkshire by providing assessments and information.

The centre’s vice chairman Ann Chamberlain said: “As a charity we have been very fortunate for the very generous donations of time and equipment to be able to open the new centre and this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter where we can help even more people.”

Baroness Tanni, former wheelchair racer and television presenter, told guests at the event of the difficulties she faced as a child because of a lack of facilities for disabled people. She added that the situation had improved, but much still needed to be done to make everywhere inclusive and accessible to all.

Visitors, including the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Leeds, Coun Gerry Harper and Lynne Scholes, were given a tour of the centre including its technology room, driving assessment and vehicle adaptations area, displays of everyday living aids, the paediatric assessment area and training room. They also saw Try B 4 U Fly, its simulation of an aircraft.

An open day is being held at the centre today from 10am until 2pm, with everyone welcome to visit the centre on Town Street and find out more about the services on offer.

More information is available via www.wmdlc.org/adult-services.