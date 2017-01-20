Dementia friendly help

People can find out how they can make life easier for those with dementia at a free event.

Dementia Friendly Leeds is organising the Connections event in Headingley to provide active support for local organisations who want to become more dementia friendly.

Guest speaker Kathryn Lord, dementia research fellow at Bradford University, will offer attendees guidance on effective communication.

The event offers inspiring stories from local people, support from dementia friendly mentors, active workshops on how to develop more dementia friendly support and the opportunity to form new partnerships.

Sarah Goodyear, Dementia Friendly Leeds campaign officer, said: “Many organisations in Leeds want to know more about dementia and how to support people living with the condition, but are unsure how to start.

“We aim to bring everyone together who is passionate about being dementia friendly to learn from each other, form new networks, improve services and raise awareness.”

Dementia is caused by diseases of the brain, and symptoms can include memory loss and communication difficulties.

It affects around one in 14 people aged over 65 years old.

Dementia Friendly Leeds offers support and information to any business or organisation in the city wanting to become more dementia friendly.

Anyone keen to make Leeds a dementia friendly city is welcome to attend the Connections event, which will take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre, on February 27.

Places can be booked by emailing leedsdaa@opforum.org.uk or via Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2jnQ9TU.