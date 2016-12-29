£368,000 boost for Leeds trauma charity

A CHARITY supporting trauma patients treated in Leeds to rebuild their lives has received a huge boost from across the Atlantic.

Day One, the organisation linked to the major trauma centre at Leeds General Infirmary, has been given a £368,000 grant from the Wyss Medical Foundation, based in Washington DC in the United States.

The foundation made the donation after being contacted by trauma consultant Professor Peter Giannoudis, the founder of Day One.

He said it would help them move forward with the next stage of development.

“This is an amazingly generous donation and the whole Day One team were absolutely amazed when we heard we had received this sum,” Prof Giannoudis said.

“As well as providing further support for trauma patients and their families in Leeds, we aim to roll out the same model to trauma centres right across the country.”

The Wyss Medical Foundation was founded by Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss businessman who has pledged to give away half his wealth to good causes.

Foundation director Steve Schwarz said in a special video message to the team in Leeds: “We realise that these patients require resources that go above and beyond what normal healthcare systems can provide and we are incredibly impressed by the work that Professor Giannoudis and others are doing to address these unique needs and problems.

“We hope that you continue with your work and this cause and this organisation’s mission gets expanded throughout the UK and possibly throughout Europe, so that this type of support and resource is available to patients whose lives were turned upside down in the blink of an eye and feel that they may not have any other place to go.”

For more: Visit www.dayone.uk.com