Have your say on Leeds post office

RESIDENTS have the chance to give their views on a proposed new location for a post office in east Leeds.

Seacroft Post Office is currently based at Unit 8 in Seacroft Green Shopping Centre on Seacroft Avenue.

But under plans drawn up by the Post Office, it could move around 250 metres to a new home at the Leeds City Council offices in Deacon House, also on Seacroft Avenue.

The current postmaster would continue to operate the service while the post office’s present opening hours of 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2.30pm on Saturdays would also be retained. Post Office bosses say the change of location would allow them to create a “modern main-style branch”.

Wayne Fitch, Post Office network operations manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

Mr Fitch added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

A final decision on the move has yet to be taken, with a public consultation process running until Thursday, February 16.

Views can be sent by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd or via e-mail to comments@postoffice.co.uk.

People can also ring a customer helpline on 03457 223344 or use Textphone on 03457 223355.

Comments can also be shared through an online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk, using branch code 183323.