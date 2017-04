A dog owner is desperately trying to trace her pet after he went missing from Pudsey.

Diesel escaped from Cassie Grimley's partner's father's house, and has since been seen in the Thornbury area of Bradford, near the Ginny pub.

He is wearing a red collar.

Cassie believes he spent the night in somebody's house pm Saturday before fleeing again on Monday.

If you have any information about the dog's whereabouts, contact Cassie on 07545964898.